Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 275,422 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 247,539 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.02. The stock had a trading volume of 89,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,061. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $362.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

