Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Up 0.2%

Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOV)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.07 and last traded at $129.91. 92,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 97,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33.

