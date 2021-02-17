Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Reduced by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.3% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after buying an additional 99,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,508,000 after buying an additional 290,743 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.57. 45,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,843. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85.

