Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.5% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.83. The company had a trading volume of 101,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,568. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

