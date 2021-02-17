Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.47. 10,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.70. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $125.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

