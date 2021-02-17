Vapotherm (VAPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $54.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $594,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $256,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $51,840.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,146. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

