Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Varex Imaging reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VREX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

VREX traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,371. The company has a market cap of $898.46 million, a PE ratio of -40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,299 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 356,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

