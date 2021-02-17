Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $197.05 and last traded at $200.82. Approximately 731,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 493,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.20.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Shares of Varonis Systems are scheduled to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

