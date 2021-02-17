Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 9,400 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 78,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

