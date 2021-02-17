Vector Group (VGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 12,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,692. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

