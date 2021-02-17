Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 4.7% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC owned 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $42,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $41,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.96.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.08. 15,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,329. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 148.64, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

