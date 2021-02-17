Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $314.53 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

