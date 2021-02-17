Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $353.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $332.00 to $353.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VEEV. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.96.

Shares of VEEV opened at $318.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.66 and its 200-day moving average is $278.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 148.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

