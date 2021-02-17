Veil Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $891,045.20 and $108,340.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,369.21 or 1.00032197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00045190 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.21 or 0.00502775 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.69 or 0.00904814 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00264906 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00113374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002375 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.