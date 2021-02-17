Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.97 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $86.21 million and $1.97 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000579 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001133 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

