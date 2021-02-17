Veles Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108,196.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Veles has a market cap of $81,137.82 and approximately $108,196.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veles has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,162.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.57 or 0.03536180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.13 or 0.00448839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $720.85 or 0.01381915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.75 or 0.00505625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.16 or 0.00469983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.00323732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00029215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,393,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,283,973 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.