Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Down 6.4%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 42,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 25,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.20.

About Velocity Composites (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

