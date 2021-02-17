Venator Materials (VNTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VNTR opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13.

VNTR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

