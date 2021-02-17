Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.25

Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.25 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.08). Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 162,405 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £104.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) news, insider Jerry Randall sold 2,752,751 shares of Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £2,477,475.90 ($3,236,838.12).

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.

