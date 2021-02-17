Venus (XVS) Trading 48.3% Higher This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $490.89 million and approximately $88.93 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be purchased for about $57.89 or 0.00113261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,174.61 or 1.00117936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00046271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,479,385 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

