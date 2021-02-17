VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.50

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.84. VEON shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 4,286,242 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VEON by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,657,000 after buying an additional 14,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 71,294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

