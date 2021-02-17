Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Tops $10.91 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and $2.29 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded 126.8% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00089900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00013788 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00230251 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018017 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

