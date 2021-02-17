Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.86. Verastem shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 66,303 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $461.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after buying an additional 1,153,751 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $21,607,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,298,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

