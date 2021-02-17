VEREIT (VER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect VEREIT to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VER opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

