Verge Market Capitalization Tops $401.69 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $401.69 million and approximately $29.17 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.38 or 0.00444837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,430,446,966 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

