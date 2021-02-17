Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 587,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.29% of Vericel worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 66.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5,117,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

