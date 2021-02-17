Vericel (VCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,117,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Get Vericel alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.