VeriCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.90 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $559,855.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,455.93 or 0.99981973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00112540 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003328 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,482,130 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.