VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock Price Down 5.3%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.66. 1,109,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 385,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on VerifyMe in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $26.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRME. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

