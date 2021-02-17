Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,449 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average of $191.38. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

