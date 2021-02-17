Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Veritex worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,737,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Veritex by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Veritex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,093 shares of company stock worth $996,580 in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.