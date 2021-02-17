Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,635 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.98% of Veritex worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veritex by 270.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 62.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 35.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,093 shares of company stock valued at $996,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

