Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Short Interest Update

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 473,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 597,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 45,811.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 54,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,737. The firm has a market cap of $347.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25.

VRTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

