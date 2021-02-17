Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 14th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 3.55.

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.