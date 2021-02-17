Vertcoin Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 123.8% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001500 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $45.87 million and $1.22 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,029.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.32 or 0.03519766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.79 or 0.00439738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $714.75 or 0.01373741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.69 or 0.00495280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00469810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.45 or 0.00325680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00028987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,778,822 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.