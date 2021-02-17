Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report $41.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.40 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $42.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $136.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $136.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $170.00 million, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.05. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

