Vertiv (VRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Vertiv to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VRT opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

