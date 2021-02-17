Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Down 13.2%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was down 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 4,059,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,404,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100 over the last 90 days. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veru by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

