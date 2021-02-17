VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $33.88 million and $14,808.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,777,769 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

