Vetri (VLD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $456.00

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Vetri has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $456.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vetri has traded 102.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vetri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.00859172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027950 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.80 or 0.04920933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00016036 BTC.

Vetri Profile

Vetri (VLD) is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,613,097 tokens. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Token Trading

Vetri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.