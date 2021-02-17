VGrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.23

VGrab Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.55. VGrab Communications shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 50,093 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

About VGrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for VGrab Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGrab Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.