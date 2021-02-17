Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Hits $17.04 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $438,717.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.49 or 0.00441474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,386 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

