ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

