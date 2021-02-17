ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.95

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 454482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.