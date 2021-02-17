Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.86.
VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after purchasing an additional 608,641 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.
