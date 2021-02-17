Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Viasat alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after purchasing an additional 608,641 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,978.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.