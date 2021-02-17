Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $33,747.45 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VIAV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 1,237,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,133. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,616 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 853,115 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $7,239,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.