Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,500 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Avista worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 3,067.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 260,482 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,473,000 after purchasing an additional 96,463 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 485,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 231,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 439,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 262,283 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

