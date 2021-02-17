Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Natera worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Natera by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $119.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 575,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,275,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.