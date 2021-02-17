Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Rent-A-Center worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $90,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of RCII opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

