Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 68,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Northwest Bancshares worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 73,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after buying an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $66,740.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,672.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $522,530. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWBI. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

